There are times where 2020 has felt like a bad movie plot, and it’s definitely been a horror story. But we don’t have to let that ruin spooky season. Halloween will look a little different this year, but it can still be a lot of fun for everyone.Let’s talk about some basic rules for this year (all of this can depend on where you live and what community guidelines you have in your area).
• If you plan on roaming the streets with your small hobgoblins, make sure that you’ve all got something bright or reflective. This can help drivers see you once the sun goes down.
• In an age of masks make sure that everyone can see clearly. Keep in mind that the giant witch’s hat or crazy clown wig can also cause issues. It’s also important to know that it is not recommended to wear face masks underneath a regular Halloween mask, in that case you can skip the regular face mask.
• When picking out costumes make sure that they are fire-resistant, it’s definitely a good idea to keep ourselves from going up in flames.
• With all the chaos in the world today make trick-or-treating a family outing this year. Spend the time walking or driving your little ghouls to their destinations. If you’re driving the neighborhood remember to drive slowly and keep your eyes open for any creatures that might dart into the road in front of you.
• If you decide that that your monster is old enough to go with friends make sure that they are in smaller groups and set clear rules. It’s also a good idea to make sure that they have a way to call you just in case.
• If you’re expecting trick-or-treaters to come to your house consider setting up a candy station instead of having everyone crowd around the front door. Another fun option was setting up a community Halloween parade and they spending the time driving around and looking at decorations.
• Mainly, remember to stay alert, have a few rules for little ones, and have a fun, safe Halloween night!Now that we’ve gone over rules briefly let’s talk about some fun things to do instead of being upset over what we can’t have.
• “Ghost” your neighbors: Put together a spooky little cauldron of goodies and leave it on the doorstep of your neighbor with a note to pass it on.
• Turn up the “Monster Mash”: Seriously, find a Halloween playlist and have some pumpkin spice.
• Rent a scary movie: Personal favorite, “Hocus Pocus.” I completely plan to borrow a projector for an outdoor movie with friends and neighbors on Halloween.
• Talk to you community and see if anyone has considered a trick-or-treat parade.
• Carving pumpkins: I can’t stand having slimy pumpkin guts on my kitchen floor, so this year I plan to take the opportunity to carve them outside with friends.
• Decorations and lights aren’t just for Christmas: Throw up some creepy creatures and turn your home and lawn into a giant graveyard, it’ll be great for others to see when they pass by.
• Scavenger hunt: Go for a walk with you family and see who can find the most items on the list: witch, cauldron, spooky pumpkin, happy pumpkin, zombie, skeleton, vampire, headstone, ghost, spider webs, black cat, mummy, purple lights, orange lights.
These are just a few ideas. A quick google or Pinterest search can find a ton of other ideas. Halloween might look different this year but that doesn’t mean it has to go away.
