Spencer was asked to give a talk in Church and he was asked to perform a musical number on the piano during the service as well. The hymn that he was asked to present was O My Father. Now being a bit of a perfectionist, Spencer holds to the tried and true adage that preparation is power and he set out well in advance to get prepared. He looked around for an arrangement worthy of the occasion. He looked at several, but nothing really jumped out at him. In his own mind he could hear how that sacred piece ought to sound. Finally his mother-in-law gave him an arrangement. He sat down and played it through. He liked it, but it just didn’t quite feel right. So he put it aside and went looking for something else, but he found nothing. Finally he returned to O My Father. He sat down and began to play it again, but try as he might, he just couldn’t get it to complete in his mind. In frustration he took his hand and swept the pages off the piano and onto the floor.
As he sat there contemplating his next move he happened to glance over at the sheet music scattered on the floor. One of the pages caught his eye, something looked different. He bent over and picked it up. The music wasn’t the same. Turned out there was music on the other side of the page, and then he realized--- No wonder it hadn’t sounded right, he had been playing only half the song.
He put the song back up and played it through. Now it was right.
I sat with eyes closed, taking it in as Spencer played the arrangement for Sacrament meeting. It was indeed inspiring-- a song of the heart and a powerful prayer in music.
I couldn’t get that experience off my mind. Our lives are a gift from God, like a beautiful piece of sacred music, and we have the agency to create the arrangement, but if we are living without the fulness of God and Christ in this world we are at best playing only half the song. In Him is harmony and power—the abundant life—complete, finished, and fully developed.
Source: From an experience with Spencer Saunders in the Rock Creek Ward June 2014.
Glenn Rawson is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he resides in Blackfoot. Watch Glenn Rawson on KPVI Channel 6 at 8:30 a.m. Sundays or listen to his stories on EZ Rock 95.3 from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more stories by Glenn Rawson, visit glennrawson.com or facebook.com/pages/Glenn-Rawson-Stories.