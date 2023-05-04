Half Priced Dog License Fee May 2023

All dogs over the age of three months that reside within the Pocatello city limits must be licensed.

POCATELLO — A pet license is a great way to help reunite lost pets with their families. All dogs over the age of three months that reside within the Pocatello city limits must be licensed and have the license tag affixed to their collar at all times.

To help make that easier, license fees are half-price during the month of May. Prices are as follows for the month of May: 

