POCATELLO — Half-priced dog and puppy adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
From the start of the half-priced adoption event, March 31 through April 17, a total of 36 dogs/puppies were adopted. Currently, there are 155 animals looking for their forever homes — 55 dogs, six puppies, 55 cats and 39 kittens.
Through Saturday, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the city of Pocatello’s animal shelter on dogs and puppies. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.
These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends to help with the overflow of dogs on the adoption floor.
Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130 plus tax and are now $65 plus tax with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.
Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization, and for more information on the group, visit pocatelloshelterfriends.org.
Pocatello Animal Shelter is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.