POCATELLO — Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
During the initial half-priced adoption event, a total of 48 animals were adopted — 27 cats and 21 dogs. Currently, there are 129 animals looking for their forever homes — 56 cats and 73 dogs.
Through Saturday, Friends will cover 50 percent of the adoption cost from the city of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.
These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends to help with the overflow of cats and dogs on the adoption floor.
Citizens can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax or a kitten (6 months old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification and a collar.
Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130 plus tax and are now $65 plus tax with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.
Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization. For more information on the group, visit pocatelloshelterfriends.org.
Pocatello Animal Shelter is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello.
