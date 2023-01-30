Cats

There are currently 56 cats and 73 dogs at the Pocatello Animal Shelter waiting to be adopted.

POCATELLO — Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

During the initial half-priced adoption event, a total of 48 animals were adopted — 27 cats and 21 dogs. Currently, there are 129 animals looking for their forever homes — 56 cats and 73 dogs.

