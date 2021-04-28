POCATELLO — You can license your dog with Pocatello Animal Services for half the cost starting next month.
Through May, the department is offering $5 dog licenses for dogs that are spayed or neutered and $10 licenses for dogs that are not spayed or neutered.
“Dogs with current licenses and microchips are more likely to be returned to their owner,” said Josh Heinz, Animal Services director. “If an owner has kept their contact information up to date with the license and the microchip company, we can get pets home faster.”
Pet parents can pick up their half-price license at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, City of Pocatello mayor’s office and local veterinary offices.
For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.