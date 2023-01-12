POCATELLO — Start the new year off by adding a furry friend to your family and giving them a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Starting Saturday through Jan. 28, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the city of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.

