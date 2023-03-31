POCATELLO — Add a new dog or puppy to your family by giving them a fur-ever home, thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Currently, the Pocatello Animal Shelter has 26 dogs and 14 puppies available for adoption.

Now through April 8, the Friends will cover 50 percent percent of the adoption cost for dogs and puppies from the city of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.

