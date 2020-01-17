Don Aslett

For the non-wasteful way I live

People tab me a bit conservative

So my lifestyle is a little rougher

Doesn’t mean I love to suffer.

While you may pick automation’s shade

I enjoy the thrill and pride of homemade

I really don’t wait for the new and improved

When the old and useful is so well proved.

Yes, I often walk when I can drive

It seems a smart way to exercise

Adjusting to temperature creates no stress

Too hot or cold? I change my dress

My stereo is missing a knob, it’s true

But as long as it plays, it will do!

Can there really be “too much” snow,

I find excitement when it’s thirty below

When I quickly do my dishes by hand

I’m about unburdening Mother Nature’s land

When I take a harder chair or frugal bite

It’s out of respect or to be polite.

I truly find savor in unsweetened mush

Not in spending money on what is plush

I might carry my suitcase though it has wheels

If food runs short I’ll miss some meals

As for provisions that are stored or crude

There’s plenty of margin on outdated food!

Air conditioning down a month or two?

Rolled down windows lets fresh air through

I get jeered by many plush-chair friends

Who tout a load of techs to tend

My car is dependable and fits my gauge,

Economy! Concern me not with color or age.

Yes, I still don’t own a GPS

Keeps brain young to read signs and guess.

Yielding to opulence can spell disaster--

Sacrificing environment for convenient or faster.

More healthful is manual labor’s joy

So I keep my distance from latest “toy”

In old-fashioned ways I see no harm

Blisters and backache add to the charm.

The “hard way” develops discipline,

Too busy a schedule to mess with sin.

If serious hardships come, I’ll take a bow

Because I’ve kept in practice and know how!

Don Aslett of McCammon is the founder of The Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, and still enjoys giving tours to all visitors. Check out the museum's website at www.museumofclean.com.

