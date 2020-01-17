For the non-wasteful way I live
People tab me a bit conservative
So my lifestyle is a little rougher
Doesn’t mean I love to suffer.
While you may pick automation’s shade
I enjoy the thrill and pride of homemade
I really don’t wait for the new and improved
When the old and useful is so well proved.
Yes, I often walk when I can drive
It seems a smart way to exercise
Adjusting to temperature creates no stress
Too hot or cold? I change my dress
My stereo is missing a knob, it’s true
But as long as it plays, it will do!
Can there really be “too much” snow,
I find excitement when it’s thirty below
When I quickly do my dishes by hand
I’m about unburdening Mother Nature’s land
When I take a harder chair or frugal bite
It’s out of respect or to be polite.
I truly find savor in unsweetened mush
Not in spending money on what is plush
I might carry my suitcase though it has wheels
If food runs short I’ll miss some meals
As for provisions that are stored or crude
There’s plenty of margin on outdated food!
Air conditioning down a month or two?
Rolled down windows lets fresh air through
I get jeered by many plush-chair friends
Who tout a load of techs to tend
My car is dependable and fits my gauge,
Economy! Concern me not with color or age.
Yes, I still don’t own a GPS
Keeps brain young to read signs and guess.
Yielding to opulence can spell disaster--
Sacrificing environment for convenient or faster.
More healthful is manual labor’s joy
So I keep my distance from latest “toy”
In old-fashioned ways I see no harm
Blisters and backache add to the charm.
The “hard way” develops discipline,
Too busy a schedule to mess with sin.
If serious hardships come, I’ll take a bow
Because I’ve kept in practice and know how!
Don Aslett of McCammon is the founder of The Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, and still enjoys giving tours to all visitors. Check out the museum's website at www.museumofclean.com.