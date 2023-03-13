BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center, a proud member of Bingham Healthcare, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience. This is the first year that Grove Creek has won this award.

“We are so proud of winning this award and greatly appreciate Press Ganey for recognizing Grove Creek with this prestigious honor,” said Helena Callister, labor and delivery manager at GCMC. “This is a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide high-quality, caring and compassionate care to expectant mothers and their families. Our labor and delivery team is honored every time a mom chooses us for their delivery. The goal of our team is to ensure that every baby born at Grove Creek starts out in the healthiest way possible.”

