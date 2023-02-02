BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center, a proud member of Bingham Healthcare, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience. This is the first year that Grove Creek has won this award.
“We are so proud of winning this award and greatly appreciate Press Ganey for recognizing Grove Creek with this prestigious honor,” said Helena Callister, labor and delivery manager at GCMC. “This is a testament to our on-going efforts to provide high-quality, caring and compassionate care to expectant mothers and their families. Our labor and delivery team is honored every time a mom chooses us for their delivery. The goal of our team is to ensure that every baby born at Grove Creek starts out in the healthiest way possible.”
As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, Grove Creek is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Grove Creek is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “The caregivers at Grove Creek have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical health care setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”
“Everyone worked so hard for this achievement, and we are extremely proud to have received this recognition,” said Samantha Matamoros, quality/infection control at Bingham Healthcare. “Our high-quality program is highly successful because of our dedicated team members who collaborate with one another. While working closely with patients, they strive to create a more private and intimate birthing experience for young families.”
“At Grove Creek, we are proud to be recognized by Press Ganey with this award,” says Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “This award acknowledges the quality, evidence-based maternity care delivered by our staff and providers. Further, this honor highlights the tremendous team at Grove Creek for putting human experience at the heart of health care and raising the bar on performance each year.”
