BLACKFOOT — As part of their one year anniversary, Grove Creek Medical Center, a partner of Bingham Healthcare, held a special celebration honoring all the beautiful babies born with them in 2019. The event was held on Dec. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Approximately 300 people attended the holiday festivities that included hot cocoa, cookies and, of course, a visit from Santa Clause.
In addition, Grove Creek designed unique Christmas ornaments for each baby born. Parents in attendance the night of Dec. 13 were able to take one of these ornaments home with them. For those who could not attend, Grove Creek invites you to stop in and pick up your baby’s first Christmas ornament.
When it comes to labor and delivery, Grove Creek offers a premier birthing experience. Not only is their staff highly skilled but they work around the clock to ensure patients receive critical support and education, as well as expert medical attention during their stay.
“At Grove Creek, our compassionate team offers personalized care in a relaxing space where expectant parents can rest assured that they will have access to the best professionals in the region,” says Heather Pugmire, MD, OB-GYN and chief of staff at Grove Creek.
As Eastern Idaho’s only Baby-Friendly® certified hospital, Grove Creek places a special emphasis on rooming-in for new mothers and infants, skin to skin contact at birth and in-house lactation support, education and encouragement. All of the obstetricians, pediatricians and nursing staff who work at Grove Creek have been educated and trained in the skills needed to support and assist moms and babies with infant feeding.