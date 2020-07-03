The party and foods are planned for this weekend. Chances are you will be grilling foods with family and friends. You may have heard cooking meat at high temperatures is known to produce cancer-causing chemicals. Known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), these substances are present in flames and can stick to the surface of meat. Heterocyclic amines (HCAs) form in meat when its proteins react to the intense heat of the grill. When studied in a lab, these substances have been linked to development of cancer through changes to the DNA.
We can make summer grilling healthy, food safe, and more flavorful by following these five steps:
1. Mix up the meat. Diets high is red and processed meat increase cancer risk, so don’t stick to just burgers and hot dogs. Try using herbs, marinades, and sauces to enhance the flavor of chicken and fish, which should be added to vary our protein intake.
2. Marinate. Studies suggest marinating meat, poultry and fish for at least 30 minutes can reduce the formation of HCAs. Using a mixture which includes vinegar, lemon juice or wine along with oil, herbs and spices seems to be the flavor key.
3. Partially pre-cook. To reduce the amount of time the meat is exposed to flame, partially cook it is a microwave, oven or stove before grilling.
4. Stay low. Cook the meat over a low flame. Doing so can reduce the formation of both HCAs and PAHs and help keep burning and charring to a minimum.
5. Add some color. Grilled vegetables taste great and add the color, fiber, and vitamins we need to improve our health. Try onions, zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers or tomatoes in thick slices on the grill.
Remember to wash your hands before and after handling raw foods, keep raw and cooked foods separate, cook to temperatures recommended using a food thermometer, and refrigerate foods two hours after cooking or taking out of refrigeration. As we social distance this weekend, enjoy the flavors of grilled foods and keep the germs away.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.