After the first year of the pandemic, one in two Americans would rather catch up with friends at a picnic than at a crowded bar. A survey of 2,000 Americans reveals the outdoor cooking craze may be here to stay, with three in five people taking up cooking and eating outside since March 2020. This cooking choice was described as a “total lifesaver” when it comes to keeping an upbeat atmosphere during the pandemic.
For those of us less skilled in the art of barbeque grill cooking, perhaps you will join those who reported common outdoor culinary mishaps, such as forgotten ingredients, over or undercooked food, and dropping meals. Beef and chicken top the list for most common favorite foods to grill, with more adventurous cooks trying vegetables, lamb, or fruit. With grilling season officially here, keep it socially distanced when you fire up the grill at home.
Use a food thermometer to check meat, fish, and poultry reaches safe internal temperatures. Beef, veal, lamb, steaks and roasts are 145° F with a three-minute “rest time” after removal from the heat source. Ground meats are 160° F, with poultry (whole, parts or ground) 165° F. A food thermometer is an essential grilling tool; it is affordable, comes in digital or read dial style and is easy to use. To ensure safety and prevent overcooking, check the internal temperature of the food toward the end of the cooking time. The food thermometer should be placed in the thickest part of the food and should not be touching bone, fat or gristle. Check the temperature in several places to make sure the food is evenly heated. Clean the food thermometer with hot water and soap before and after each use.
For more safe grilling tips, visit www.fightbac.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.