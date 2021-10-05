Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — A Grief Support Group meets every Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the back room at Perkins Restaurant, 1600 Pocatello Creek Road. If you want lunch, order from the menu and pay for your own. Otherwise, there are no costs, fees, admissions or donations. Our world is moving so fast, and to find someone who can sympathize, empathize or just be a listening friend is a rare quality.
We understand where you are in your grief, and we can help you ease your anxiety about it. If anyone needs to share in a grief-type situation (and there are many), we are always available every Tuesday. Awareness for grief support can only help an individual deal more efficiently with their own life and, perhaps, help someone else.
We talk, listen, share and respect each other’s privacy. It’s a safe place, and everything stays within the walls of our grief group session. We have no agenda, books or outlines, but we do hand out helpful poetry and information. Mostly, we discuss and listen to what is needed. If you must miss a week, no problem.
Everyone has a right to be listened to and participate if they wish. Please come and just sit and listen or share with us. For more information, contact Sandra Lemmon Orton at 208-776-0854.
