POCATELLO — A Grief Support Group meets every Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the back room at Elmers Restaurant, 851 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello. If you want lunch, order from the menu and pay for your own. Otherwise, there are no costs, fees, admissions or donations. Our world is moving so fast, and to find someone who can sympathize, empathize or just be a listening friend is a rare quality.

We understand where you are in your grief, and we can help you ease your anxiety about it. If anyone needs to share in a grief-type situation (and there are many), we are always available every Tuesday. Awareness for grief support can only help an individual deal more efficiently with their own life and, perhaps, help someone else.

