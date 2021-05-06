Greater Pocatello Association of REALTORS® has held an essay contest for college scholarships. This has been an annual event for the Association for many years. The local Association recognizes the importance of higher learning and encourages this dream for the youth of our community. The scholarship applications were provided to American Falls, Grace Lutheran, Century, Highland, Pocatello and Marsh Valley high schools. —
The recipients this year are as follows:
— $1,000 to Lainie Azzola — Highland High School. Plans to attend Idaho State University.
— $1,000 to Jarren Iverson — Grace Lutheran High School. Plans to attend Idaho State University.
— $1,000 to Mallory Davis — Marsh Valley High School. Plans to attend Idaho State University.
This could not be done without the great support of members of the Association, in particular, the appraisers and home inspectors of this Association. We would like to recognize the following Gold Sponsors: Scott Watson Appraisals and J.P. Stein & Associates; Silver Sponsors were American Appraisal and Direct Inspections; and Bronze Sponsors: Inspection Protection and Booth Home Inspection.
The purpose of the Greater Pocatello Association of REALTORS® is to serve its many members representing all facets of the real estate industry by providing and promoting programs and services to enhance members freedom and ability to conduct their individual businesses successfully, with integrity and competency and through collective action to promote the preservation and extension of the right to own, transfer and to use real property.