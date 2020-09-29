The Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors is pleased to announce that Eli Townsend of Premier Properties has been selected as their 2020 Realtor of the Year.
Past Realtor of the Year recipient, Mike Wheelock made the announcement at the Association’s Annual Meeting in September. The Association’s Realtor of the Year Committee makes their selection after considering the nominations of local Realtors for the honor. Judgment is based on contributions of the Realtor to the betterment of the community life and conduct of business reflecting the Code of Ethics of the National Association of Realtors and Realtor Spirit.
The Realtor of the Year award is sponsored by the Idaho Realtors and local Associations of Realtors in the state, which are affiliated with the National Association of Realtors. Each local Association will submit the name and accomplishments of the Realtor of the Year to the Idaho Realtors for statewide consideration for the State Realtor of the Year Award.
The recipient of the State Realtor of the Year Award will be honored at the annual Convention of the National Association of Realtors which will be held virtually this November.