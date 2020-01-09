POCATELLO — Pocatello anti-hate organization 2Great4Hate will host its annual meeting Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Marshall Public Library’s community room.
2G4H will review its projects from the past year, look ahead to some upcoming events, give the financial report and hold the election of its 2020 officers.
A short film of a TED talk relating to the principles of the group will also be shown.
2G4H was formed in 2010 in response to white supremacist literature being distributed in Pocatello’s College Neighborhood. It believes in taking a pro-active approach when discrimination arises in the Pocatello area.