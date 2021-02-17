POCATELLO — John V. Evans Jr., president and chief executive officer of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that Grant Roper has joined the bank as a vice president commercial loan officer at the South Pocatello branch.
Grant comes to D.L. Evans Bank with 40 years of banking experience and always puts his customers’ best interests first. He grew up farming and ranching in Bancroft, Idaho. He is a prior community bank lender and manager in Montpelier, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
He loves his community and has served as Rotary Club president and director; chairman and director of Friends for Youth — mentoring youth in corrections, foster care and group homes; chairman and director at Jordan and Aurora Education Foundations; community board member at various schools for high risk youth; Court Appointed Special Advocate for children; Crime Victims community volunteer; Recipient of JC Penney Golden Rule Award for service to education; Recipient of Wells Fargo Presidents Award for service to education; instructor in finance, accounting and banking at the College of Southern Idaho; director at Bank Administration Institute; director at Bard Graduate School of Business Center at the University of Colorado, chamber director and officer, Economic Development Center director and small business specialist; Council fun raising director and leader at Boy Scouts of America; and youth leader in various Christian organizations, including ministering youth in correctional facilities.
He enjoys spending time with family, strengthening his faith, traveling to Spanish-speaking places, riding motorized vehicles with two, four or no wheels, hiking, fishing and camping.
He looks forward to building and expanding the personal and business banking relationships he has developed in the Pocatello area and invites his customers, friends and family to visit him at the South Pocatello branch located at 4080 Yellowstone Ave. He can be reached at the office by phone at 208-637-2265 or on his cell phone at 970-620-5230.