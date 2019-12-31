Thanks to the efforts of several organizations, progress towards increasing preschool seats for the younger residents of American Falls continues to grow with a $70,000 grant received by the United Way of Southeast Idaho which will go towards the city’s preschool initiative.
The grant, titled “Preschool the Idaho Way,” was given by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children and will help the city expand high-quality preschool seats at existing schools and early learning sites by 66%, according to a press release distributed by the United Way of Southeast Idaho.
It will further provide training support to current community preschool staff members so they can teach the students with the best skills available.
Nine other cities across the state received “Preschool the Idaho Way” grants from Idaho AEYC. Due to Idaho being one of only four states in the country that doesn’t have public preschool options, the Idaho AEYC created the Preschool the Idaho way program to provide grants and opportunities for communities in the state to launch preschool initiatives.
According to the United Way of Idaho, research shows that children who are prepared to learn in kindergarten have higher high school graduation rates, go on to postsecondary programs at higher rates, and live more financially stable lives as adults.
This is a goal that the city’s preschool initiative is striving towards in order to provide its youth with the best possible educational opportunities and lead them on to successful lives, especially as its current kindergarten readiness rate was at 31% at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.
“We have really focused on bringing the right partners to the table to help facilitate a solution that works well for the families in this community,” said Kevin Bailey, United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO. “Many households, especially lower-income households, have working parents and do not have affordable, high-quality preschool opportunities for their children. This impacts their children’s kindergarten readiness and ultimately other educational milestones down the line.”
This isn’t the city’s first outreach towards its youth. The city has been working on strengthening early education and learning in the community with its program Read Talk Play Every Day initiative that was launched in March.
The program encourages parents to simply read, speak, and interact with their children on a daily basis to help children develop crucial skills early on, which will further help prepare them for kindergarten.
The Read Talk Play initiative works in tandem with the preschool efforts, said School District 381 Superintendent Randy Jensen at a meeting back in October.
Community members have shown their support for both programs. Every Wednesday residents can find fellow locals donning Read Talk Play T-shirts that help promote the initiative and encourage parents about the importance of interacting with their children, and several businesses and organizations have been involved with the planning and process of the preschool initiative.
These businesses include School District #381, IdahoSTARS, Health West, Lamb Weston Corporation, Driscoll Farms, Idaho Public Television, Lighthouse Preschool, St. Johns Preschool, Power County Head Start, American Falls City Government, and local parent representatives.
Overall, their goal is to help students reach their full potential.
“We believe this work will help improve education outcomes in American Falls from cradle to career,” said Bailey.