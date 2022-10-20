POCATELLO — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage announces the opening of a new program center in the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.

The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new program center on Tuesday at 4155 Yellowstone Highway, Suite 1131 in Pocatello in partnership with the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce. This is a family-friendly event, and the whole community is invited to attend and learn more. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by an open house until 7 p.m. Girl Scout Cookies and lemonade will be provided. There will be fun, free activities for younger guests, and Girl Scout merchandise will be available for purchase.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.