BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has reaffirmed his support of financial literacy today by signing a proclamation establishing April as Financial Literacy Month in Idaho.
“Making good decisions with money is a learned behavior. Acknowledging the importance of education on this topic — and providing resources to learn these skills — is crucial.”
Director Patti Perkins added: “A strong understanding of basic financial concepts such as budgeting, saving and investing remain the building block behaviors of financial health.”
The department stresses that as financial products and services evolve, so must the consumer's understanding of these offerings. The department is consistently re-evaluating its education and outreach efforts to encompass these changes while emphasizing the basic elements of personal financial responsibility.
The Idaho Department of Finance, the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition and Idaho Public Libraries have joined together to sponsor Financial Literacy Month in April. The Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition, a partnership of private- and public-sector financial educators, is an affiliate of the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy. The department and the IFLC are pleased to take part in Financial Literacy Month to draw attention to the importance of financial education for all.
A proclamation ceremony with Gov. Little and members of the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition is planned for today at the Idaho state Capitol. The ceremony will kick off Financial Literacy Month and include a presentation of awards to students who have won in selected categories of the annual Piggy Bank Beauty Contest. The Piggy Bank Beauty Contest, organized annually by the IFLC, is a contest for Idaho students in third through sixth grades. Students create and/or decorate a piggy bank using virtually any materials and their own ingenuity. Each of this year’s winners will receive a $75 scholarship to start their very own Idaho College Savings account, provided by IDeal. As a state-sponsored college savings program, IDeal’s mission is to help Idaho families create more opportunities for their children by preparing early for the costs of higher education.
Financial Literacy Month Tip of the Week press releases will be issued by the department each week during April, focusing on timely financial topics.
The department also supports financial literacy throughout the year with the following events:
— Along with a variety of non-profit entities and government agencies, the department, as a member of the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, is committed to continuing its work in spreading scam and fraud awareness. The Alliance will hold a virtual Scam Jam webinar via Zoom on April 14 and 21. Please visit www.idscamjamalliance.org for further information and for announcements pertaining to this year’s Scam Jam events.
— The department participates in the ongoing Bank On Treasure Valley, a non-profit program designed to help un-banked and under-banked individuals obtain low-cost, starter checking and savings accounts, along with free financial education from participating financial institutions.
— The department was proud to partner with the University of Idaho’s extension campus for the first-ever Our Conference event on April 1 in Moscow, Idaho. This conference was a community-centered financial literacy event featuring expert panelists discussing a wide array of financial topics.
— The department is a proud sponsor of the bi-annual Conference on Housing and Economic Development. This year’s conference is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 at the Boise Centre.
— The department’s website resources contain financial literacy topics, including fraud prevention tips, mortgage loans, research your broker, “nformation for service members and more. The website can be found at www.finance.idaho.gov; click through to Consumer/Financial Literacy.
— The department posts periodic consumer alerts, enforcement updates and scheduled outreach events on its social media channels, including on Twitter at @IdahoFinance, and on Facebook at @IdahoDOF.
— Finally, the department offers free financial education presentations to Idahoans at high schools, senior citizen centers, universities and community groups. To schedule a presentation or for more information on any of the above events, please call Celia Kinney or Nancy Ax of the Idaho Department of Finance at 208-332-8000 or toll-free within Idaho at 1-888-346-3378. All presentations are free and are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis.