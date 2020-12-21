The Idaho office of AARP will host a statewide telephone town hall with Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Tuesday. The discussion will focus on the most up-to-date information related to the ongoing pandemic, including vaccine distribution and hospital capacity.
These calls will continue every other Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. MST from now until March 30.
“With doses of COVID vaccines beginning to arrive, Idahoans have questions about availability, distribution and safety,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “While there is a light at the end of the tunnel, case numbers continue to surge and folks still have questions and concerns. That’s why thousands of Idahoans join these calls each week and have their questions answered directly by Gov. Little. It’s been a source of comfort for many during a difficult time.”
The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday at noon MST.
Participants can join by:
— Dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call.
— Registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
— Streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.
This is an interactive forum, and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Gov. Little and Director Jeppesen.
Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the novel coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.