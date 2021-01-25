BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Jeffery Glissendorf to the Idaho Travel Council. He will represent Region 5 (Southeastern Idaho) for a three-year term. Lonnie Allen, Idaho Travel Council representative for Region 6 (Eastern Idaho), was appointed to a second three-year term.
Glissendorf has worked for the Towne Place Suites Marriott since 2013 and currently serves as general manager. A veteran of the hospitality industry, he began his hospitality career in 1999 at the iconic La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, California. His journey with Marriott Hotels began in 2001 as a guest services manager. After years of training and development through Marriott University, he relocated to Nashville, Tennessee to join the Nashville Renaissance management team. In a return to sunny San Diego, Glissendorf was proud to be a part of the reopening and renovating of the historic U.S. Grant Hotel and spent a few years with the Westin Gaslamp Quarter. In 2011, realizing the family values and cost of living in his hometown of Idaho Falls were a much better option for his family, he returned to Idaho and the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Convention Center, where he was a leader on the opening team.
In addition to his work responsibilities, Glissendorf currently serves as the board chair for Visit Pocatello, is a member of the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee and sits on the Idaho State University Business Technology Advisory Board.
“We are excited to have Mr. Glissendorf join the Idaho Travel Council,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “Jeffery brings invaluable attributes to the ITC — an extensive hospitality career, broad industry experience and most importantly, a passion for Idaho — and we look forward to working with him.”
Glissendorf lives in Pocatello and enjoys exploring Idaho with his wife and three daughters. “It is wonderful to live in a place that you love and are passionate about,” says Glissendorf. “Southeast Idaho is full of top-notch, friendly people and has so much to offer. It is easy to be an Idaho tourism ambassador when you love where you live.”
The Idaho Travel Council's primary purpose is to advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities and programs. The council also awards grants to applicants of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. Additionally, council members work closely with tourism organizations and businesses in Idaho on viable marketing opportunities and ways to represent their interests to the state government.
The Idaho Travel Council consists of eight governor-appointed members: seven members each representing one of Idaho’s development regions and one member appointed at-large.
For a full list of council members, please visit http://commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/idaho-travel-council.