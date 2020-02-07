BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced today the appointment of Javier Gabiola as district judge to the 6th Judicial District Court.
“Gabiola’s extensive experience and knowledge of Idaho’s laws make him an ideal candidate to serve the 6th Judicial District,” Gov. Little said.
Gabiola has been a member of the Idaho State Bar since 1996 and practiced law at Cooper & Larsen in Pocatello. He is a University of Idaho Law School graduate.
"I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve the 6th Judicial District and the state of Idaho," Gabiola said.
The 6th Judicial District includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties.