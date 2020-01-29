BOISE — Idaho State University health professions students provided state lawmakers, legislative staff and the general public with free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, HIV and traumatic brain injury in the Statehouse rotunda Jan. 28.
It was a dramatic illustration of Idaho State’s impact on health science education throughout the state and the university’s commitment to preparing thousands of students a year for successful careers in dozens of disciplines — from the arts, nuclear engineering and chemistry to business, math, cybersecurity and technology.
“Bengals of all stripes, we celebrate the impact of ISU,” said Gov. Brad Little as he proclaimed Jan. 28 Idaho State University Day in Idaho.
The Capitol health screening was similar to the comprehensive screenings ISU-Meridian students and faculty provide six times a year at various locations throughout the Treasure Valley. The goal is to provide preventive health care for adults who have no health insurance or limited access to health services. Since the program started in 2010, student and faculty clinicians have screened more than 1,200 adults, said Glenda Carr, screening organizer and Idaho State University-Meridian clinical assistant pharmacy professor.
Services included basic medical, dental and vision exams, flu vaccinations, nutrition assessments, medication reviews, hearing and mental health screenings, HIV and blood sugar testing, and health education. Participants who need immediate medical care are referred to low-cost or free clinics for treatment. The next full screening in the Treasure Valley on Feb. 13.
Students at the Jan. 28 event represented physician assistant studies, pharmacy and accelerated nursing programs. ISU student ambassadors and the university mascot, Benny, were also on hand to celebrate and visit with lawmakers and the public.