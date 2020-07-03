One day you wake and your lower back hurts. You aren’t sure why. Could it be from gardening yesterday? That long walk? Maybe you just slept wrong? Meanwhile, the pain is spreading and your day is progressively going downhill. Where did this hitch in your get-along come from?
When our backside hurts, everything else hurts. Whether it be your lower back, within your pelvis or your hips, the pain can be mild to crippling. When you’re hurting in these areas, it is necessary to evaluate where the pain is, its duration and intensity and what, if any, movement worsens or relieves the pain.
Today’s column continues a four-part series about the necessity for a strong and flexible spine pelvis and hips for fluid, pain-free movement. The series began with "The Pinnacle of Engineering" highlighting spinal anatomy and common spinal disorders. This installment picks up where the previous column, “Would You Like Some Fries with that Shake?” left off highlighting the anatomy and supporting core muscles. Today will touch on some of the most common causes for such pain and how strengthening and flexibility exercises may help relieve pain and, with time, work and dedication, possibly ridding of your pain entirely. Before beginning any exercise program, be sure to first consult with your health care provider.
Your pelvis attaches the upper and lower body via the small, yet of paramount importance, sacroiliac (SI) joints and a number of strong, thick ligaments, tendons and core muscles. When working together and properly, the transfer of your weight, movement and energy from your upper body to your lower body is smooth and pain-free. Yet with so much interaction between the upper and lower body, the chances of something going wrong are great and often do.
Pain in the buttocks is a clue that there is something wrong in either the lower back or hips, or possibly both. Among the more common causes for pain are injury, osteoarthritis, bursitis, sciatica, piriformis syndrome, iliotibial band syndrome and pain within the pelvic floor.
Osteoarthritis of the spine is the breakdown of the cartilage within the spine, primarily the lower back and neck. Bursitis of the hip occurs when the fluid-filled sac within a joint becomes inflamed.
Sciatica refers to pressure on the long sciatic nerve that begins in the lower back and runs down the back of the legs. Common symptoms of sciatica are low back pain, pain on one side of the buttocks or legs, burning or tingling down the leg, weakness or numbness and hip pain.
Piriformis syndrome refers to spasms within the piriformis muscle in the buttocks. The piriformis can also irritate the sciatic nerve causing inflammation of the sacroiliac joint and pain in your lower back and leg.
Iliotibial band syndrome, or IT band syndrome, is the tightening of the IT band. Your IT band is a long piece of connective tissue that extends from the tip of the hip bone along the outside of your leg to just below your knee into the tibia, aka the shinbone, helping to extend and rotate the hip. When the IT band becomes too tight, it can cause pain in the hip and knee.
The muscles at the base of the pelvis are the pelvic floor muscles. Resembling a hammock, they provide support for the bladder, bowel and, in women, the uterus. Dysfunction in the pelvic floor can cause pain in the groin, abdomen and lower back. It may also cause weakness making it difficult to maintain control of the bowel and bladder.
Strong lower back, pelvis and hip muscles with flexible joints are the only way this region can remain healthy and a necessity in regaining strength and flexibility. To improve your strength and flexibility, you can begin an exercise program such as Pilates, which trains your mind to control your body’s movement. It is based upon the principal that breathing along with precise and fluid movement will strengthen and lengthen your core muscles. Such exercises can improve your stability, balance and flexibility.
Time, hard work, determination and nothing less. That is what it will take to get that hitch in your get-along to giddy up and get a move on.
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and apparatus instructor. She teaches and trains at Performance Pilates and Gold’s Gym of Pocatello and online via Zoom. You may contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.