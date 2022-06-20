POCATELLO — There will be a gospel conference July 2 and July 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. (near Baldy Avenue off Olympus Drive) in Pocatello. All are welcome.
“Gospel” means good news. Come and hear the good news of how God loves you and has a plan of salvation for you.
“It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgement.” Hebrews 9:27.
“But God commends his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us … being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath.” Romans 5:8, 9.
