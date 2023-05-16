google fiber photo

Google Fiber seeks to provide fast internet to Chubbuck residents.

 Photo by Devin Hillam

CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is excited to announce that Google Fiber has chosen Chubbuck for its high-speed broadband internet service. Together with Google Fiber in the adjacent city of Pocatello, residents across the Portneuf Valley will have increased access to gigabit internet service.

Today, May 16, Mayor Kevin England and Google Fiber West General Manager Ashley Church announced an agreement to bring Google Fiber to Chubbuck.

