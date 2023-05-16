CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is excited to announce that Google Fiber has chosen Chubbuck for its high-speed broadband internet service. Together with Google Fiber in the adjacent city of Pocatello, residents across the Portneuf Valley will have increased access to gigabit internet service.
Today, May 16, Mayor Kevin England and Google Fiber West General Manager Ashley Church announced an agreement to bring Google Fiber to Chubbuck.
“Just as everyone else in the nation, Chubbuck residents have been increasingly reliant upon home internet during the past few years for online schoolwork, working from home and for recreation,” said Mayor England. “Households add more connected devices every year, and the need for affordable, high-speed broadband plans is increasingly critical. Google Fiber will be a key player to help our school children learn and grow, to help our residents compete economically across the globe and to help attract new residents in an age that demands fast internet speeds.”
“We know that everyone needs access to fast, reliable internet,” said Ashley Church, Google Fiber West general manager. “Google Fiber is looking forward to helping meet that need in Chubbuck.”
Google Fiber expects to begin construction later this year and to begin serving its first Chubbuck customers in 2024.
Chubbuck is located in Southeastern Idaho just minutes from world-class outdoor recreational opportunities such as skiing, hiking, mountain biking, and flyfishing and is just a few hours’ drive from beautiful Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, Sun Valley, Jackson Hole and other renowned attractions. Chubbuck is home to the headquarters of the largest credit union in Idaho, Idaho Central Credit Union, and is home to nearly 16,000 people in a metro area of nearly 100,000 people.
