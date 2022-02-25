Maintaining brain health and cognition should be at the top of our list of health-related ambitions as we continue to age.
We’ve known for years that exercise can create new neurons in the brain but recently part of that mechanism was discovered.
Exercise increases levels of a key protein that transports selenium to where it can help in the process of creating new neurons. The next logical step after that discovery was asking, can selenium supplementation increase neuron generation and improve cognition? A study done in mice suggested it could.
The levels of new neuron generation decline rapidly in aging mice just as they do in humans. When selenium was supplemented in the mice, the production of neurons increased and reversed some of the cognitive defects observed with aging. A similar benefit was found in improving cognitive decline following strokes in mice.
It could be argued that extrapolating or comparing mouse brains to human brains is difficult, but this is still some eyebrow-raising data.
Selenium is an essential trace mineral and is found in foods such as meats, grains and nuts, with the highest levels found in Brazil nuts. Selenium potentially has some drug interactions, and you can overdose on selenium, causing everything from bad breath to kidney, heart, liver damage and possibly even death. Selenium levels can be checked by your doctor, so, as with utilizing any form of dietary supplement, it’s a good idea to review it with your health care provider and do appropriate testing prior to starting when applicable.
Selenium supplementation is not a substitute for exercise to help conserve cognitive function, however. Anything we can do to maintain cognitive function as the years slowly pass, in my opinion, is of value.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.