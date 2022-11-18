That first real chill of the season has come and gone, and that’s put a lot of eastern Idahoans in the early stages of hibernation mode. Soon, we’ll be contemplating holiday parties, Christmas decorations and that first big dump of snow.

But don’t give up on the outdoors just yet. There’s still time to get out and enjoy a few things outside while the weather is cooler, but not so awful that we’re digging the quilts out of storage and looking for the next series to binge. Hunting is still in full swing (ducks and geese are about to get very active as they migrate through eastern Idaho). Fishing is still totally doable if you’re willing to bundle up a bit.

