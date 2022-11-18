That first real chill of the season has come and gone, and that’s put a lot of eastern Idahoans in the early stages of hibernation mode. Soon, we’ll be contemplating holiday parties, Christmas decorations and that first big dump of snow.
But don’t give up on the outdoors just yet. There’s still time to get out and enjoy a few things outside while the weather is cooler, but not so awful that we’re digging the quilts out of storage and looking for the next series to binge. Hunting is still in full swing (ducks and geese are about to get very active as they migrate through eastern Idaho). Fishing is still totally doable if you’re willing to bundle up a bit.
But here’s an idea for the whole family. Go chase some waterfalls.
We live in an amazing place, where we have access to so many wonderful outdoor resources, thanks largely to the hundreds of thousands of acres of public lands within easy reach of all of us who live here. And, believe it or not, we live in what many consider to be the waterfall capital of the West. From Shoshone Falls near Twin Falls on the Snake River to Mesa Falls on Henry’s Fork, we have access to some of the country’s most dramatic cataracts.
And now is a great time to go and see them. Here are a few ideas for waterfall-hunting day trips:
Shoshone Falls
Located near Twin Falls, Shoshone Falls is 212 feet tall and 900 feet across. Some call it the “Niagara of the West,” but, truth be told, Shoshone Falls is 24 feet taller than Niagara. Here, the entirety of the Snake River flows over the multi-leveled waterfall into the Snake River Canyon below. It’s a stunning sight and worth a day trip to go and visit for just about anybody in eastern Idaho. If you’re new to the area, and you haven’t seen it, it’s an absolute must. Just punch it into your phone’s GPS, and you’re all set. As a bonus, since you’ll already be around Twin Falls, you can check out several other dramatic waterfalls in the area that can all be seen rather easily. Check out Perrine Coulee Falls, Pillar Falls, Auger Falls and the famous falls at Thousands Springs, among others.
Mesa Falls Both upper and lower Mesa Falls are on the Henry’s Fork northeast of Ashton. Both falls feature walkable boardwalks and viewing areas so anyone can enjoy some of the most stunning views of the fabled river pouring over the basalt cliffs of the Island Park Plateau. For most in eastern Idaho, the drive ranges anywhere from a few minutes to a couple of hours. Another must-see attraction for new Idahoans who want to take in some of the natural beauty our state has to offer. Mesa Falls is about 20 minutes from Ashton on Old Highway 47 (the Mesa Falls Scenic Loop).
Fall Creek Falls
Talk about some redundancy. Believe it or not, this undeveloped waterfall on the South Fork of the Snake River is one of the most famous cataracts in the world, at least among the fishing crowd. While anybody can access the short network of trails that lead to the lip of the falls, it’s actually best viewed from a drift boat while floating the river. Here, about 40 minutes east of Idaho Falls, Fall Creek flows over a travertine cliff into the river. It’s absolutely stunning, and you can grab some world-famous square ice cream from the Rainey Creek store in Swan Valley before you head back to town.
Sheep Falls This complex of violent waterfalls is a little tougher to get to, but it’s totally worth it if you have an all-terrain vehicle or a high-clearance, short wheel-base four-wheel drive vehicle. Sheep Falls is located east of Ashton off the Cave Falls Road (just follow the signs), and it does require some fairly nuanced off-highway driving. But when you get there and see these stunning cataracts on the Fall River, you’ll see why it made the list. Don’t have an ATV? Find a friend who does.
Cave Falls
Cave Falls is actually in Yellowstone National Park’s southwest corner, and it can be accessed by vehicle from Ashton along the aptly named Cave Falls Road. Unfortunately, the road to Cave Falls closed on Nov. 1, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get there. To stay within the regulations, you simply need to park at the Yellowstone National Park boundary and walk the rest of the way. It’s a short hike on a paved road, and most of it parallels the Fall River, which boasts numerous small waterfalls as you wander upstream. Just follow the signs to Cave Falls. It spans the width of the entire river and was named for a small cave that was carved out of the north side of the river channel. Unfortunately, some years back, that cave collapsed, leaving the name of the waterfall as the only reminder that the cave was ever there.
These are just a few stunning waterfalls within easy driving distance of most of us here in eastern Idaho. And if you don’t want to travel too far or even leave town, you can always venture to downtown Idaho Falls and wander around the River Walk, where the Snake River flows over the city’s namesake falls. No, it’s not nearly as dramatic, but, as urban viewscapes go, it’s pretty cool.
No matter which waterfall you plan to go and see, please remember to tread lightly and pack out whatever you pack in. Respect our public lands — they are our shared national treasure. Now get out there and chase some waterfalls.
Chris Hunt is a career journalist and the author of five books, the latest of which is “The Little Black Book of Fly Fishing,” which was published last summer and can be found online and in better bookstores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.