Imagine standing with me in front of a mirror. There’s a table in front of you that has one item on it: a hair brush. I motion to the item and invite you to complete the simplest task with it. Brush your hair. Easy right? That’s right, you brush your hair and complete the task with ease.
Now, imagine standing with me in front of the same mirror again. On the table in front of you is the same hair brush. “Please pick it up and brush your hair,” I ask. But first, there are a few other items I need you to consider. There is a ball on the table. Nothing big, it’s the size of a volleyball. It’s labeled, “I hate the way my hair looks.” If the description fits, pick it up. The are others. “I wish I could afford a nicer brush.” “I can’t believe how much I paid for this haircut.” “My hair is thinning just like my father’s.” “Why do I have so much grey in my hair already?” “I read that frequent brushing with a cheap brush can make your hair fall out.” “If I had better looking hair my spouse would pay me more attention.” “The chemotherapy is really taking a toll.”
After reviewing the items and their labels, it seems you’ve picked up five. Not too bad, you can cradle two on each arm and hold the fifth with your hands in the middle. You feel somewhat confident. While your arms and hands are full, you’re holding up every ball with a description that fit. “Now,” I say, “I’d like to invite you to complete the original task. Pick up the brush and brush your hair.” In the mirror you can see the anxiety spread across your face. While holding all of these balls, there’s no way you can complete the ridiculously easy task of brushing your hair.
Now that’s kind of a silly example, but I want to use it to illustrate a really important point. Depending on the number of worries, anxieties, and concerns we choose to carry, the result can be debilitating.
For example, you want your children to know that you love them more than anything. But you’ve decided that for a season its important for your career that you work long hours and take business calls at home. You’re worried about being overshadowed by that ambitious co-worker so you use weekends to stay ahead at work. You know if you can keep this level up for a few more years you’ll qualify for that bonus or incentive. A few years turns into 10 years. Before you know it the most simple thing in the world, making your kids feel valued, seems like a ship that has sailed and you can’t call it back.
That’s a relational example. How about something more personal. Do you want to be a joyful person? Do you want to have inner peace? Would you like to be more physically fit? Would you like to discover a hobby that inspires you? Would you like to read more?
These are simple things right? Joy, peace, exercise, a hobby, reading for enjoyment; all things that by themselves should be achievable. But life has a way of handing you lots of cares and concerns other than the ones you originally wanted. Before long your hands are full and picking up even one of those simple concepts seems more than complicated. Joy and peace of mind appear like words on greeting cards that sound nice but lie well out of your reach.
I use the example of picking up the labeled balls because it will help with what I am about to suggest. If an honest inventory of what you are carrying reveals armloads of troubles preventing you from picking up something you would value, maybe you need to drop some of the balls.
“Aha! There it is!” you say. “I knew he was going to say something ridiculous! It’s not that easy!” Of course it’s not easy. I didn’t say it would be. In fact, I’m telling you it will be hard. I’m also telling you that what is truly ridiculous is spending your life carrying stress and anxiety from things that aren’t essential.
The hard part is knowing what is truly essential. One way to tell what’s essential is to ask, “Is this thing an end in itself, or is it a means to an end?” I would argue that taking care of your family is an end, and your job is a means to that end. So if you are sacrificing your family for the job, it would seem that is inconsistent with what is essential.
I know you need a job, but I’m suggesting that you make choices concerning the job that prioritize what is essential and minimize what would threaten what you value most. That’s a concept in this process: prioritizing. Negative thoughts, false urgency, fears, regrets; these may all be balls that you are carrying which prevent you from accomplishing the simple joys of life.
Choosing to drop them may require talking to a professional, a trusted friend or mentor. It may require courage and support from people you care about. But you can do it. You can drop unessential burdens so that you have the ability to do what gives you joy and peace. Take the first step today. Analyze the burdens you are carrying, and decide to drop what may be holding you back.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.