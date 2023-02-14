POCATELLO — A local coffee shop is making local foster children happier, one cup at a time. The team at Glean Coffee Roasters recently donated funds from their Pour Over campaign to children in the 6th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates program. Glean customers helped to raise $750 dollars to be used for children’s extracurricular and educational expenses. Children in foster care are often left out of sports, clubs and activities because they are too expensive. Now CASA volunteers can access this money to pay fees for activities for the children they serve. For many of these children, such activities provide important life lessons, opportunities to make new friends and help them to feel like they have a place to fit in. The customers and staff at Glean have now made that possible.
Glean Coffee Roasters is located at 240 S. Main in Old Town Pocatello and regularly donates to local charitable causes. In 2022, Glean donated more than $3,000 to local charities.
CASA volunteers serve as court advocates for children in the Child Protection Court System. They report recommendations for services and keep the court informed on the child’s circumstances. Volunteers attend a training class to help them learn how to effectively advocate. CASA volunteers must be at least 21 years old, able to pass a criminal background check and willing to stay with the program for at least one year. If you might be interested in volunteering, visit www.casa6id.org or give Lesli a call at 208-232-2272.
