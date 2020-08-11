Donation to help provide extra-curricular STEM education to girls in Eastern Idaho
The Bayer Fund has given a grant to the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.
“This grant will not only provide support to our organization but also the community we serve by allowing us to prepare Eastern Idaho girls for careers in STEM through exploration events, day camps, troop badgework, and STEM workshops and activities,” said Patricia Pyke, CEO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.
The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage STEM Program is designed to provide girls with early, positive exposure to science, technology, engineering and math, increase STEM knowledge and encourage girls to pursue STEM in college and careers.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges, such as food insecurity, STEM education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
In 2019 Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.
To learn more about Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, visit https://www.girlscouts-ssc.org/.
To learn more about Bayer Fund, visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.