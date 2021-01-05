POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho aims to lift people out of poverty and near-poverty, and a Blackfoot couple's recent donation should help them do just that.
Kevin Bailey, CEO of the nonprofit organization in Pocatello, said Tim and Sheri Forhan gave over $21,000 to help the United Way start its LIVE Connected program.
The program's goal is to simplify and improve people's access to services that can help them become financially solvent.
Bailey said it's the largest donation from a couple in his two-year tenure with the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, which covers seven counties.
The organization has received large donations from corporate foundations before, but never a donation this large from a couple, Bailey said.
“So we're pretty excited about that and I think that's really transformational for a family to reach out and get involved at that level,” Bailey said.
Tim Forhan said he and his wife wanted to help the new United Way program get off the ground because it can make such a huge difference for area families.
“I am always interested in trying to identify and address the root causes of problems,” Forhan said.
So he was excited when Bailey told him about the program they were working on to help the area's financially struggling residents execute personalized plans to reach financial stability.
And Forhan wanted to help these residents, who fall into a category known as ALICE, or Asset Limited Income Constrained.
But it will take more than $20,000 to fund the program for these residents. It will take about $100,000, to get the program off the ground, Forhan said.
He hopes his donation will kick-start the effort.
“From past experiences, I've observed a lead gift can get the ball rolling,” Forhan said. “Hopefully others who share a passion for working on the root causes of problems will dig in, learn about the exciting elements of this program and will jump in and help get this into high gear.”
Forhan serves on the United Way board and has been a longtime supporter of United Way while serving as an executive in various parts of the U.S. before moving to Southeast Idaho.
Forhan, who has been on the United Way Board in Pocatello for a just over a year, says LIVE Connected is an important effort.
Forty-two percent of the people in Southeast Idaho fall into the ALICE category, according to Bailey.
They're employed, but just barely getting by, and they could easily fall into poverty due to adverse circumstances such as an injury, an accident or job loss, according to Bailey.
A family of four with two kids in child care generally needs an income of around $60,000 a year to stay afloat, Bailey said.
So it wouldn't take much for them to hit a tipping point crisis.
In fact, the United Way gets calls all the time from people who need housing due to job loss or other issues, he said.
“They're in the middle of a crisis and not always in the best situation,” Bailey said.
That can sometimes lead to family tensions and a greater likelihood of domestic violence, he said.
“So we started looking for an opportunity to make a difference,” Bailey said.
That's where the LIVE Connected program comes in. It will work with ALICE families to navigate the complicated social services system and help them get back on the path to financial stability.
Bailey looks forward to getting further along with the effort.
“We are excited to roll up our sleeves and work with our 30-plus community partners to make this program a community-wide success,” he said.
The program has three steps.
The first step involves the new resource dashboard on the United Way website called a community resource locator, Bailey said.
It helps people see all the various programs available to help them.
The second step is to have a human navigator in place to help guide people through the process of creating a long-term plan.
The third step of the LIVE Connected effort is to institute a common referral system.
Then referral services would be shared among different agencies, which makes it much simpler for people to access the programs that can help them.
Currently, it's up to the individuals to navigate all the programs designed to provide help, Bailey said.
Sorting through all the programs and knowing who to contact can be frustrating and difficult for those who need help.
“It can take days or weeks to land on the resources they need,” Bailey said.
Sometimes it's frustrating to the point that they just give up, he said.
LIVE Connected, if properly funded, aims to simplify all that and make it an easier process for people who need help to find it.
It would basically eliminate the need for people seeking help to keep repeating their stories and hunting for services, Bailey said.
That would be a big boost in their efforts to recover their financial stability.
“We're really focusing on how do we better connect low-income working families to a financially stable future,” Bailey said.