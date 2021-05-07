Thanks to safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, many people in Southeast Idaho can celebrate Mother’s Day in person this year.
People who are fully vaccinated can:
— Gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.
— Gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
— Gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.
If you have not yet received your vaccine, making your appointment and getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give this Mother’s Day.
“After a year of virtual hugs and visits, Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to reconnect with family and loved ones,” said Maggie Mann, director for Southeastern Idaho Public Health. “We’ve made great progress in the fight against COVID, but the pandemic is not over yet. It’s important that we continue to make healthy choices to keep up our momentum.”
This is also a great time to remind moms-to-be that getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19. If you have questions about getting vaccinated, SIPH recommends talking to your health care provider or visiting their website for more information.
People ages 16 and older can make an appointment by calling 208.234.5875. For more information on the COVID vaccine, how to schedule an appointment, what to expect at your appointment, and vaccine safety and efficacy information, please go to our website at www.siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.