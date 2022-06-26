It was an anniversary that my brother Tim would just as soon forget.
On June 18, one year ago, he was zooming down a busy road in Eagle Mountain, Utah on his bicycle doing about 35 mph when he hit a rock and flew off his bike and crashed head first. A passing motorist, who saw the accident, stopped to help and called 911. He spent days in the hospital and had several head surgeries. The dent in his bald head and recurring headaches won’t let him forget the accident that to this day he has no memory of how it happened.
At one point doctors installed a metal plate in his skull where they drilled in to repair his injury, but over time the plate began bulging out — kind of like a horn bud. He had them remove it and the spot sunk in. His outie became an innie. Too bad he doesn’t have any hair to cover up the belly button-sized decoration.
I was at his Eagle Mountain house this last week (June 18) to join him on a 40-mile test ride around Utah Valley. We got up early to avoid the traffic and the predicted midday wind.
“This will be my longest ride outside since my accident,” Tim told me as we prepared bikes and dressed in cycling clothes. “I’ve been mostly riding on my trainer indoors.”
We have two riding goals for the summer: One was the Cache Valley Gran Fondo in July and the second was a tour bike ride through Montana, including Glacier National Park in August.
Our recent Saturday ride took us down along Utah Lake where we connected to the Murdock Canal Trail. This primo paved pedestrian/bike path is extra wide, smooth as a racetrack and very popular. It also features trail parking lots and restrooms every 4 or 5 miles. The path is close to the foothills of the Wasatch Range through Utah Valley. We rode the trail for about 15 miles before connecting to another paved bike path called the Jordan River Trail.
Along the way, we passed by two different morning running events.
Most of the ride was reasonably flat, with a few up and down rollers to get the heart pumping.
From the Jordan River pathway, we connected back to busier roads with adjacent bike paths or wide shoulders that led back to his house in Eagle Mountain. About the time we approached his house, the wind was beginning to pick up. We timed the ride nearly perfectly. Best to be lucky because we ain’t that good.
“How do you feel?” I asked Tim after the ride.
“Pretty good,” he said. “It helps that we didn’t try to push it hard.”
Tim will get another test of his damaged head in July at the Cache Valley Gran Fondo. He signed up for the 75-mile ride. We won’t see much of each other because I signed up for the 100-mile loop.
“If you just take it easy, you should do OK,” I said. His first efforts at riding outside earlier this year ended in massive headaches and huge doubts.
“I really want to ride with you through Glacier (National Park),” he said of our planned six-day tour bike ride.
I’m pulling for you, buddy.
Grand Teton National Park’s Jenny Lake Ranger Station is now open for climbing and trail information and backcountry camping permits from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rangers are reporting loads of snow and ice on the tops of the region’s peaks but conditions are changing rapidly and vary depending on the time of day and weather.
Rangers say that although the snow is melting out in the lower elevations on the trails, visitors to the higher areas will encounter snow.
“As you climb up into the canyons and onto the peaks, conditions change quickly and snow is encountered between 8,000-9,000 feet depending on aspect,” the rangers said in their online blog. “An ice axe and crampons are standard tools required for traveling the passes and peaks this time of year.”
The rangers said on warm afternoons to expect soft conditions with poor footing and post-holing likely.
“Other times you may encounter very firm snow that only the points of your crampons will penetrate,” they said.
Be especially careful around drainage bottoms and where snowfields meet boulder fields or cliff bands, they said, “This is where moats and weakening snow bridges could be encountered.”
It’s always a good idea to check into the Jenny Lake Ranger office to get an update before heading up to climb any of the peaks or traverse any of the range’s passes.
Jerry Painter is a longtime East Idaho journalist and outdoorsman.