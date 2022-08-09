POCATELLO — The 22nd annual Running the Gap Pocatello Marathon, and its wide variety of running activities, is set Sept. 3 and registration is still open, but categories are filling fast.
The 26.2-mile, Boston-qualifying marathon begins at 6:15 a.m. on Buckskin Road finishing at Lower Ross Park, but there are plenty of other activities on-hand, including a half marathon, 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer, 1-mile (18 and under) and For Kids 2 (0.2-mile for those 11 and under) run/walk events.
Participants can register online at Pocatellomarathon.com through Aug. 31 or in person on Sept. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at the race packet pickup location, Grand Idaho Inn and Suites, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. There is no race day registration. Entry fees for respective events are available online.
For those not running, organizers encourage spectators to line the racecourse to cheer on the runners and head to Lower Ross Park to enjoy race festivities.
The race is sponsored by Portneuf Health Partners, Idaho Central Credit Union, Taco Bell, Lowell N. Hawkes Chartered, Citizens Community Bank, Barrie’s Ski and Sports, and many others. See https://pocatellomarathon.com/sponsors-table/.
The half marathon begins 8 a.m., the 10-kilometer begins at 8:45 a.m., the 5-kilometer begins at 9 a.m, the For Kids 2 (0.2-mile) begins at 10:30 a.m. and the 1-mile event begins immediately following the finish of the For Kids 2 event.