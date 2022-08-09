POCATELLO — The 22nd annual Running the Gap Pocatello Marathon, and its wide variety of running activities, is set Sept. 3 and registration is still open, but categories are filling fast. 

The 26.2-mile, Boston-qualifying marathon begins at 6:15 a.m. on Buckskin Road finishing at Lower Ross Park, but there are plenty of other activities on-hand, including a half marathon, 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer, 1-mile (18 and under) and For Kids 2 (0.2-mile for those 11 and under) run/walk events.

Tags

Recommended for you