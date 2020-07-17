Sir William Osler is a well-known physician in the medical history archives, as he was one of the founding professors of Johns Hopkins Hospital and developed the concept of actual patient care in training for doctors following the classroom. He was once quoted as saying, “The desire to take medicine is perhaps the greatest feature which distinguishes man from animals.”
I would classify both prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs, including nutritional supplements, under his suggestion. We take a lot of pills. Drugs and supplements have their role and are necessary in many cases. The problem with them, however, and continuing Sir Osler’s thoughts, is there is inherent danger in this practice.
To keep it to the point for this small article, I will describe two concerns that we all should be aware of. The first is that there are a lot of drug-drug and drug-supplement interactions people are not aware of. Western-trained doctors, through no fault of their own, are not trained in many of the supplements available, and non-Western-trained providers who suggest a lot of supplements have not been adequately instructed on prescription drugs. The second concern is the fact that accountability is difficult, as many patients do not tell their doctors what they are taking or recently ordered off Amazon due to a beautiful mailer that described all of their aging burdens being completely resolved with this purchase/pill. Even if patients do tell their doctors what they are taking, the medical system is not set up to monitor and report what different doctors prescribe at each visit.
The solution is not to stop taking everything, but to get organized in your pill popping. Use only one pharmacy for all prescription drugs. Have one primary care physician oversee everything. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about what you are taking or want to take. If they do not know what you are taking, ask them to investigate it for you or find someone who understands it on a deeper level. Do not ask someone who is selling it and most certainly do not trust an advertisement. At your doctor’s appointments, bring your bottles with you or at least an up-to-date itemized list including who suggested/prescribed it and why you are taking it. This includes over-the-counter meds and all your supplements.
Better living through chemistry is possible, but you need to be in charge of what crosses your lips. Get organized and get your doctor involved!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.