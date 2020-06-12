Who would have guessed picking up groceries ordered online, having food delivered, or shipped to our homes would become common place to most of us? Not me for sure. At first, shipping of food was rare or for hard to find items at our local stores. Perhaps you are now more often venturing out to shop for yourself or family. For persons still preferring or continuing food to be delivered, explore these tips to make sure your selections maintain the freshness and food safety standards needed to maintain health and nutrition.
Ask questions first. Research the companies or businesses and call customer service to make sure an actual person can help you if something is not correct with your order. Ask what food safety standards they follow. Ask what information they include on safe handling practices, preparation, or cooking temperatures.
Arrange for delivery when someone is home. Make sure delivered food has a cool, shaded, and secure location where people, pests and rodents will not be able to get the box.
Examine the box and packaging. Look for stickers saying, “keep refrigerated” or “keep frozen."
Make sure the company uses insulated packaging and materials such as dry ice or frozen gel packs when ordering from a mail order company.
Refrigerate or freeze your delivery as soon as possible. Bacteria can multiply rapidly if food is kept in the “danger zone” between 40 degrees and 140 degrees for more than two hours. After you have made sure the food arrived at a safe temperature, use, refrigerate, or freeze after rinsing if appropriate.
Notify the company or grocery delivery service if the food arrives outside the temperatures listed above. Don’t eat any of the food, or taste is to see if it is safe. Food can be unsafe and still taste, look, and smell OK. When in doubt, throw it out.
Wash your hands and kitchen surfaces. Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before, during and after handling any food and before eating. Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water.
For more information, call the USDA Meat & Poultry hotline 1-888-674-6854, or for all other products call FDA 1-888-724-3366 or your local Extension office.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.