AMERICAN FALLS — Flashlights, bottled water, a first-aid kit and ready-to-eat items line the Cancino’s living room floor. They are not going camping — they are preparing for disaster by putting together their “go-bags.”
Eric and Fabiola Cancino of American Falls know what it is like to live where wildfires are a primary concern and earthquakes can occur without warning.
On the afternoon of June 14, the Cold Creek Wildfire broke out near their home. Eric, having received messages warning of the approaching danger, looked out the window and saw smoke and flames rising from a hill about a mile away. Although the fire was still at some distance, it was a windy day, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. He knew the fire could spread quickly. He sent a text to Fabiola, who was working at the time, and told her about the seriousness of the situation and that it was time to evacuate.
“When he said those things to me, surprisingly, I felt very calm,” said Fabiola. She credited that peace of mind to having their go-bags already packed and easily accessible because they had previously followed the recommendations for disaster readiness found on www.jw.org.
Eric agreed: “I personally didn't feel any anxiety. It was due to us having our go-bags ready beforehand.”
“Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe,” according to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness.
Fortunately, the Cancino's home was spared from the devastation caused by the fire. However, the experience was a reminder of the life-saving benefits of being prepared before a disaster strikes.
Preparing in advance with a disaster-ready kit has helped families nationwide through extreme and abnormal weather events, which experts warn are on the rise.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends collecting what everyone in the household needs to survive for several days along with important documents into an easy-to-carry kit, often called a go-bag.
The Cancinos regularly sit down to review and replenish their emergency supplies. “This is very important for us,” said Fabiola. “Because our personal needs can change, (and) we try to keep it updated with things, such as medications, first aid supplies and anything that is perishable, such as food.”
Eric added, “I also keep our important documents in a separate briefcase that is a part of our go-bags.”
"Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go-bag are available from FEMA at ready.gov and from Jehovah’s Witnesses at https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/awake-no5-2017-october/disaster-steps-that-can-save-lives.