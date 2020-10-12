POCATELLO — Early voting for the November presidential general election is going on right now. Voters can go to the Bannock County Elections Office at 141 N. Sixth Ave., show their photo ID or sign a personal identification affidavit and cast their ballot. Voting is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and continues through Oct. 30. On Election Day, Nov. 3, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside voting is available during early voting and on Election Day. Call 208-236-7333 for any questions.
This is an important election, and the League wants Bannock County to have a large turnout. To be prepared for the election, voters need to be well informed. The Pocatello League offers some basic facts that will make it easy for everyone to cast an informed vote.
Idaho is fortunate to provide same-day registration, unlike some other states. You can register during early voting at the Bannock County Election office through Oct. 30 or at designated polling places on Nov. 3. To register, a person must be a citizen, 18 years old, have lived in the county for 30 days before Election Day, and show proof of residence. Voters who have moved or changed their name since they last voted must re-register. Voters who have not voted in any primary or general election in the last four years must also re-register. In Idaho, convicted felons can register and vote after they have completed probation and parole.
If you are not going to be in town for Election Day, early voting is available or a mailed absentee ballot can be requested. Voters who find it difficult to get to polling places or want to vote safely in their homes can also request a mailed ballot. Written requests for absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office by Oct. 23. But it would be reasonable to get a request in well before that. Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 3. There are a number of steps in the absentee ballot process to ensure the security of these returned ballots including voter verification, signature verification, barcodes and specialized envelopes.
If you have requested a ballot in the mail and choose to vote in person, you must bring the mailed ballot with you to vote at the elections office during early walk-in voting or at the polls on Election Day. A second ballot cannot be issued.
There are several places individual voters can go to check on their registration status, polling places and other information. Sample ballots, absentee ballot requests, registration and voting are all available at the Bannock County Elections office. Election information is also online at bannockcounty.us/elections. All forms and sample ballots are available to print.
The Idaho secretary of state is election headquarters for the state. That office has an online website at IdahoVotes.gov. There, one can check on registration, polling place, get an absentee ballot request form and find the Idaho Voters’ Pamphlet, which was recently mailed to Idaho residents. Using this site to request an absentee ballot requires an updated voter registration and a valid Idaho driver’s license number.
What will be on the ballot? Some people will be surprised to find that there are electors for seven different presidential candidates on the ballot. The candidates for Congress in East Idaho are for one Senate and one House seat. There will also be candidates for the Idaho House and Senate for legislative districts 28 and 29. County candidates include two county commission seats, sheriff and prosecuting attorney. There are retention elections for three magistrate judges.
All Bannock County residents will be voting on an advisory question to explore the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck. Voters within the Portneuf Library District will vote on issuing a bond to finance building a new library. McCammon residents will vote on issuing bonds for a new fire station and converting city offices into a senior/community center.
And then, there is the constitutional amendment question House Joint Resolution 4. This is an amendment proposed by the Legislature. It would put into the Idaho Constitution the requirement that the Legislature permanently set the number of senators and legislative districts in Idaho to 35. Currently, the Idaho Constitution permits as few as 30 and as many as 35 districts and senators, with the numbers to be determined during redistricting after a U.S. Census.
The League of Women Voters encourages voters to become familiar with candidates before you vote. Idaho Public TV, in cooperation with the Idaho League and The Idaho Press Club, will broadcast the Idaho congressional debates. You can also find information about candidates on their websites or Facebook pages.
The Pocatello League will not be holding a candidate forum this fall due to COVID-19. As an alternative to the forums, League encourages you to go to www.VOTE411, the League of Women Voters of the United States online election information site. By providing your current address, you will have access to the presidential, Idaho legislative and Bannock County candidates’ responses to questions and information about HJR4. Idaho voting information is also available on this site.
The League of Women Voters works to help citizens get registered and to know how voting works while not supporting any candidates. As noted, there are many options for voting safely this fall. Be sure to learn about the candidates before casting an informed ballot on Nov. 3. Remember, your vote counts. Get out and vote.