POCATELLO — early voting for the primary election is going on right now. Voters can go to the Bannock County Elections Office at 141 N. 6th Ave., show their photo ID, or sign a personal identification affidavit, and cast their ballot. Voting is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and continues through May 13. On election day, May 17, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside voting is available during early voting and on election day. Call 208-236-7333 for any questions.
This is an important election, and the League of Women Voters of Pocatello wants Bannock County to have a large turnout. To be prepared for the election, voters need to be well informed. The League offers some basic facts that will make it easy for everyone to cast an informed vote.
Idaho is fortunate to provide same-day registration unlike some other states. You can register during early voting at the Bannock County Election office through May 13 or at designated polling places on May 17. In order to register, a person must be a citizen, 18 years old, have lived in the county for 30 days before election day and show proof of residence. Voters who have moved or changed their name since they last voted must re-register. Voters who have not voted in any primary or general election in the last four years must also re-register. In Idaho, convicted felons can register and vote after they have completed probation and parole.
There are a number of steps in the absentee ballot process to ensure the security of these returned ballots including voter verification, signature verification, barcodes and specialized envelopes. Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. on May 17.
If you have requested a ballot in the mail and choose to vote in person, you must bring the mailed ballot with you to vote at the elections office during early walk-in voting or at the polls on election day. A second ballot cannot be issued.
There are several places individual voters can go to check on their registration status, polling places and other information. Sample ballots, absentee ballot requests, registration and voting are all available at the Bannock County elections office. Election information is also online www.bannockcounty.us/elections/. All forms and sample ballots are available to print.
The Idaho secretary of state is the election headquarters for the state. That office has an online website, https://voteidaho.gov/. There, one can check on registration, polling place, get an absentee ballot request form and find the Idaho voters’ pamphlet, which was recently mailed to Idaho residents. Using this site to request an absentee ballot requires an updated voter registration and a valid Idaho driver’s license number.
Voters will have their choice of a number of primary election ballots: Republican, Democratic, libertarian, constitution and unaffiliated. Voters must be affiliated with the Republican, libertarian and constitution parties to ask for these ballots. All voters, regardless of affiliation, may ask for the Democratic ballot. Only unaffiliated voters can affiliate with a party at the polls. Due to redistricting Bannock County now has separate ballots for districts 28, 29 and 35.
What will be on the ballots? The candidates for Congress in East Idaho are for one Senate and one House seat. Candidates for state offices include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, state treasurer, attorney general and superintendent of instruction. There will also be candidates for the Idaho House and Senate for legislative districts. County candidates include two County Commission seats, sheriff and prosecuting attorney. There are elections for retention of seven nonpartisan judges, precinct committeemen and voters’ delegate to party conventions. The unaffiliated ballot will only offer voting for the retention of judicial nominees.
The League of Women Voters of Pocatello encourages voters to become familiar with the candidates before voting. A nonpartisan online tool through the League of Women Voters of Idaho is now available at the website www.VOTE411.org. Once voters enter their address, they can find candidate-provided responses to questions. Other Idaho voting information is also available on this site.
Idaho Public TV Debates for attorney general, superintendent of public schools and secretary of state are available at https://www.idahoptv.org/ for viewing. You can also find information about candidates on their websites or Facebook pages.
The League of Women Voters of Pocatello registers and informs voters about elections, while not supporting any candidates. As noted, there are many options for voting safely. Be sure to learn about the candidates before casting an informed ballot on May 17. Remember your vote counts. Get out and vote.