If you were a woman born in 1920, the odds of living to 100 are long — just less than 2 in 100. Longer still is the odds that you are still impacting lives at that age. Genevieve Gene Newsome is defying those odds with a flourish.
The Pocatellan, who turns 100 on Jan. 29, conducts an electronic “ministry” that reaches hundreds of people in dozens of states, twice a day, every day. Her inspirational texts often quote directly from scripture, but occasionally they are as simple and straightforward as one of her favorite prayers, “ ord, fill my mouth with worthwhile stuff, and nudge me when I’ve said enough.”
She started sending the texts to her children twice a day about eight years ago as she was recovering from a total hip replacement. Gene still lives alone, and after she was released from rehab, she tired quickly of having “helpers” in her apartment. Her children reluctantly agreed to dismiss the help, but only if she would reassure them that she was okay by texting them when she first got up every morning and before she went to bed each night.
That didn’t sit particularly well with the very independent Newsome, so she vowed she was going to make her children learn something if she was going to have to report in every day. “I said, ‘Okay, if have to text you every day and every night, you’re going to read a scripture,’” she said with a smile.
Once her grandkids found out about the daily wisdom from Grandma, they asked her to send the texts directly to them. Then they started sharing them with others outside the family, and pretty soon Gene’s inspirational texts were going viral. It is estimated she sends them directly to about 200 people in 15 states, and there is no telling how many more people receive them via forward.
Through a connection with her daughter-in-law in Texas, Gene started corresponding with a woman there who became her friend over the years. The woman introduced Gene to her daughter, Cindy Duffy, before she passed away. Cindy also began corresponding with Gene, and she was so taken by Gene’s messages of inspiration, she flew to Pocatello specifically to meet her. On the occasion of Gene’s 100th birthday party, which was held Jan. 25, Cindy described the woman she found on that visit to Pocatello.
“She is a tiny little thing with a very big heart that shares (God’s) love every day,” she wrote in an email. “Once in the morning, and once at night, and many times in between just by being there for us. Her messages appear right when we need them and serve as a reminder that someone is always there. That we are never alone. That hope can arrive in the form of a precious, spunky little lady in a beautiful black hat wearing a red dress.”
That Gene is using 21st century technology to share the gift of inspiration is remarkable considering her humble beginnings growing up on a hog farm in rural Nebraska 100 years ago. There was no electricity or central heat in either the home she shared with big brother Don or the one-room schoolhouse where children grades one through eight gathered each day. The heat came from a pot-bellied stove and light from a kerosene lamp.
“We did have a radio,” Gene recalls. “But we could only listen to it a little bit. It had a battery like a big, old car battery. We listened to ‘Amos and Andy.’ “
Nearly a century later, Gene, whose hearing and sight are extremely limited, relies on modern technology to stay connected to the world. She is thankful for innovation, and she says she’s never stopped learning throughout her lifetime. “It’s unbelievable, all of these things. … It doesn’t make a difference how old you are, you still learn, you’re always learning more. It’s been wonderful that I’ve been able to use my tablet since I lost my hearing. I can’t use the phone because I can’t hear. That (the tablet) has been my communication.”
Gene inherited a love of learning from her mother, who sent both her and Don off to high school in the county seat, 18 miles from home, at the ripe old ages of 14 and 12, respectively. “I remember Mother standing by the side of the car Don was driving. He was 14; he had to drive 18 miles, and there was a great deal of that with no road,” Gene recalled. “He was sitting at the wheel of the car saying, ‘I’m not going, I can’t, I don’t know what to do.’ Mother was standing at the side of the car and crying, saying, ‘You’ve got to get an education, you’ve got to go.’ That’s how this whole thing started.”
“This whole thing” turned out to be four children that Gene eventually had to raise on her own as a single, working mother — Linda, Beverly, Jack and Janice – all of whom went on to graduate from college and have successful professional careers. Gene herself went back to school and worked as a nurse, both at State Hospital South and for Dr. Miller in Blackfoot. In the Newsome family, education was never an option — it was a priority.
“The kids were all told, ‘they didn’t say if they went to college, but when they go to college,’ ” Gene said. “I helped them all financially — I sold the farm and helped them. Their friends inherited a farm, my kids didn’t, so they had to have their education. Once they got started, they didn’t want to quit.”
There was one other priority in the Newsome household — learning about and serving the Lord. “Everybody had to go to church,” Gene said. “I taught Sunday School all the time — it’s hard when you live on the farm, there are chores, cows to milk, we had the chores to do, but what’s important to you, you do it.”
Gene celebrated her birthday early with a party at the Pocatello Senior Citizens Center, with her four children and most of her 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. The highlight of the day came when her daughters were performing a spiritual song and Gene was so moved, she got up and, with a little support from the other two children, she danced. It was just one more delightful moment from a woman who has spent a lifetime inspiring us.