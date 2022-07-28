POCATELLO — Gate City Young Professionals will host a Marvel-themed putt-putt tournament from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Outback Golf Park in Pocatello.
Join for a fun afternoon of golf, food, drinks and fun! Dress as your favorite superhero, Marvel character or simply show up and have a great time.
Visit https://bit.ly/3S8jl1p to register your team. Tickets are $50 for teams of four.
Teams are limited, so if you are interested, don't hesitate to sign up. If you have any questions, reach out to Crystal Panek at crystal@pocatelloidaho.com or 208-233-1525.
