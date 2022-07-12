POCATELLO — Come adventure with the Gate City Young Professionals at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be food, drinks and music, provided by GCYP. Kayaks and paddleboards will be available for rent, provided by YAKSUP. You may bring your own equipment, too.

Kayaks will be $5.

Paddleboards are sold out.

Reserve a kayak by searching @yaksup on Venmo.