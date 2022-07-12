POCATELLO — Come adventure with the Gate City Young Professionals at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be food, drinks and music, provided by GCYP. Kayaks and paddleboards will be available for rent, provided by YAKSUP. You may bring your own equipment, too.
Kayaks will be $5.
Paddleboards are sold out.
Reserve a kayak by searching @yaksup on Venmo.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.