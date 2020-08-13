POCATELLO — At 8 p.m. Sunday, volunteers from the College Neighborhood Association, Gate City Rotary Club and Idaho State University will be putting up 250 Gate City Rotary Club Bengal Roar-themed flags along the streets of Pocatello to welcome back students to ISU. They will be meeting at Seventh Avenue and Carter to place the flags. The flags will be up for about 24 hours before being taken down on Monday at 8 p.m. The flags will be placed along the main avenues leading to campus, including Seventh and Eighth Avenues and Carter Street.
Said Trissa Cameron, of the College Neighborhood Association: “Our idea to place ISU flags through our neighborhood came as we saw the cancellation of the event Welcome Back Orange and Black. Because we are literally neighbors with ISU, and many students, faculty and staff live here or walk the streets of our neighborhood, we knew we could help create that festive feeling of ‘back to school.’ We are so excited that Rotary and ISU chose to collaborate with us to make this happen!”
“Welcome Back is always an exciting time for our community, and this is a safe way we can show our support during this unprecedented time," said Justine Buffaloe, Gate City Rotary Club. "This marks the seventh year Gate City Rotary Club has posted flags. We were very excited to unveil our newly designed flag this year, so here’s a sneak peek, and we would like to thank all the businesses and homeowners who have generously supported our cause.”
Proceeds from the Gate City Rotary Club flags program help support a variety of community endeavors, including I Love ISU ISU Music Camp, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, provide dictionaries to all third-graders in Pocatello (a joint effort with the Pocatello and Centennial Rotary Clubs), supply our Gate City Rotary Youth Closet with necessities for students in need, a new ADA compliant drinking fountain and repairs to the pavilion at Taysom Rotary Park, Kind Community, Hitting Hearts, Bright Tomorrows, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Bannock Youth Foundation, Idaho Food Bank and Back to School Backpack Program.