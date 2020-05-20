POCATELLO — Gate City Real Estate has awarded Guadalupe Murillo of American Falls High School, Haylea Wells of Century High School, McKenna Ormond of Highland High School, and Megan Rowe of Pocatello High School each with $1,000 scholarship to Idaho State University.
Each senior submitted an essay about, “What makes East Idaho a great place to get an education and raise a family?”
The contest was open to seniors at Pocatello Schools, American Falls High School, Soda Springs High School, Grace High School, Marsh Valley High School, and North Gem.