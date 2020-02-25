POCATELLO — The March meeting of Gate City Ladies will be held at The Good Shepard Lutheran Church at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello on Tuesday at 10 a.m. We would like to invite ladies to join us for friendship, service projects, special interest groups and so much more. There will be someone at the door to greet you. Refreshments will be served. Please join us, as we look forward to meeting you and showing you what Gate City Ladies has to offer you.

